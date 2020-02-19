J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 3.08. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.43 million. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 74.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 408,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 1,857.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 278,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 208,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 1,158.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 194,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

