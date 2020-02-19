J M Smucker (SJM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. J M Smucker has set its FY20 guidance at $8.10-8.30 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J M Smucker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average is $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

