Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Holdings Cut by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 662,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 457.7% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 36,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

JBL traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 57,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,095. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil Inc has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $981,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $626,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 307,583 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,741.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,783 shares of company stock worth $8,557,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

