Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. 519,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on JHG. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

