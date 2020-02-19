Jason A. Keyes Sells 5,000 Shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Stock

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 54,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,119. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Get Equillium alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 206.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter worth $91,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Equillium by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 151,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $1,989,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.