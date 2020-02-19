Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills (NYSE:GIS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

