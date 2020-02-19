Jill A. Greenthal Sells 5,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $102.56. 1,269,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,709. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

