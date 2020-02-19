JMP Securities Raises Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $45.00

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSTI. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Securities raised shares of Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shotspotter has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.57 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. Shotspotter has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 129,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,411 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

