Joanne B. Bauer Sells 2,919 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $258,097.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $88.47. The stock had a trading volume of 224,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,215. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.