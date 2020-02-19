John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.15-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.004-2.024 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.80 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.67.

NYSE:JBT traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.90. 197,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,978. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

