John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.2 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.15-5.35 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.67.

JBT stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.90. The stock had a trading volume of 197,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,978. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.06.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

