Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $62,037.00 and $1,685.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.03026988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151256 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.