JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JETI traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 161.50 ($2.12). 87,114 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $160.54 million and a PE ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.60. JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 has a 52 week low of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 179.33 ($2.36).

