JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JETG stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 298 ($3.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.56 million and a P/E ratio of -37.25. JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 has a one year low of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 295.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 287.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

Get JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 alerts:

About JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company has approximately two share classes, which include Growth and Income. The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and taking carefully controlled risks through an investment method that is clearly communicated to shareholders.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.