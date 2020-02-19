JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 213,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 425,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after buying an additional 196,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000.

JPST opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

