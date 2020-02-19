KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. KAR Auction Services updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.28-1.38 EPS.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 136,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

