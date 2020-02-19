Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. 12,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,070. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.89%.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.