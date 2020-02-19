Keyera (KEY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Keyera to post earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.

Keyera stock opened at C$35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$28.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30.

Get Keyera alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 67.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$42.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.23.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.