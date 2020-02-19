KickCoin (KICK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Exmo, CoinBene and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.03168435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00148931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exmo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

