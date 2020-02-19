KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0002

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Bilaxy and COSS. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $480,546.00 and $145,423.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00492681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.33 or 0.06710135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00072294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027418 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005188 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010364 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 781,173,067,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,983,060,695 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Livecoin, Exmo, TOKOK, Gate.io, COSS, ABCC, HitBTC, ProBit Exchange, Mercatox, YoBit, CoinBene, BitMart, OOOBTC, Bilaxy, Dcoin, P2PB2B and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

