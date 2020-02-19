Kin Trading Down 17% Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Stellarport, Fatbtc and OTCBTC. Kin has a market cap of $8.05 million and $50,090.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kin

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Mercatox, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Allbit, OTCBTC, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

