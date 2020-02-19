Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

KIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.30.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

