KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $169.23 on Wednesday. KLA has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in KLA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in KLA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.