Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0317

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Kleros has a total market cap of $14.12 million and $122,900.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001212 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,215,910 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

