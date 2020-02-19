Klimatas (KTS) Achieves Market Cap of $13,012.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 26.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $13,012.00 and $222.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00321643 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012512 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029953 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000437 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

