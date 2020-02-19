Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Cowen

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.82. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

