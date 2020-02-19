Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cfra

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) was downgraded by research analysts at Cfra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Knoll from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Knoll currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

KNL stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,527. Knoll has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Knoll had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Knoll by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Knoll by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Knoll by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

