Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $371.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Knoll had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of KNL traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. 1,332,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Knoll has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Knoll’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Knoll from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knoll presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

