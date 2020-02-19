Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Kohl’s worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

KSS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. 1,425,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

