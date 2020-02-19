Komodo 1-Day Volume Tops $4.10 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00007925 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BarterDEX, Crex24 and Bittrex. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $95.06 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00678715 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00109139 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00117464 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002617 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002422 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001417 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000649 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,444,780 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit, Binance, Crex24, HitBTC, BarterDEX, Bitbns and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

