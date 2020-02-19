Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

KOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 574.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 181,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,434,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

