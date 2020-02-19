Krios Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $1,182.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.03057809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00234237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00146600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,191,529 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

