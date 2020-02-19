KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0810 on Major Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $126,686.00 and approximately $46,090.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 245.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.