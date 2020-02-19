L Brands (LB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

L Brands (NYSE:LB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. L Brands has set its Q4 guidance at $2.00 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect L Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

