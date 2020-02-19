Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1,196.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 822,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Ladder Capital worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 75.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 131,249 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 62.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 77.18, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.97. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

