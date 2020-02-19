Lambda (LAMB) Price Tops $0.0370

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Lambda token can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $24.14 million and $50.83 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.02 or 0.03061057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00236654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00151582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,386,764 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

