Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. 7,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,537. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.