Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Lowered to Hold at Cfra

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by research analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

LDOS opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leidos has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

