LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.84 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. LendingClub updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

LC traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 776,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.