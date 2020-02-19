LEOcoin (LEO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,140.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, LEOxChange and Bit-Z. LEOcoin has a market cap of $398,841.00 and $1,140.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,588.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.02734343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.16 or 0.04011440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00743953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00816813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00093061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009872 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00654469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, LEOxChange, Bit-Z and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

