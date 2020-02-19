Leon’s Furniture (LNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

LNF stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of C$14.01 and a one year high of C$17.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.02.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

