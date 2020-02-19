LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0381 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $1,254.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003191 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.