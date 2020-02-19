Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BATRA opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $297.21 million, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

BATRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Braves Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 246,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,028.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

