Liberty Braves Group Series B (BATRB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BATRB opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. Liberty Braves Group Series B has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Liberty Braves Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

