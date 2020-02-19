Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) will release its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Liberty Braves Group Series C to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.