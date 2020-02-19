Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $86.99 and a one year high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 621.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

