Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

LBRDK opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.26. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $87.38 and a 52-week high of $138.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.35 and a beta of 1.19.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

