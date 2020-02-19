Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.88. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 147,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $7,039,422.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,332,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $37,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,993,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 828,112 shares of company stock worth $37,990,711 in the last ninety days.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

