Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FWONK opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

