Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 37,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,786,859.66. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $5,665,960.86. Insiders sold 617,780 shares of company stock worth $29,658,433 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

